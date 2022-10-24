Fifteen days from the midterm elections, new CNN polls in battleground states show that the issue at the front of voters' minds is the economy and inflation -- a reality that could tilt the outcome of key races with Democrats' narrow House and Senate majorities in the balance.

A similar political landscape exists in three key states -- Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin -- with likely voters ranking the economy and inflation as the most important issue in their state, new CNN polls conducted by SSRS found.

