Virginia electorate in governor's race looks different from recent elections, exit poll shows

Virginia's electorate in the governor's race between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin doesn't look the same as it has in recent elections, according to the preliminary results of CNN's Virginia exit poll.
Roughly 73% of the electorate is White, compared with about two-thirds in the 2017 governor's election and the 2020 presidential election, when President Joe Biden won the state by 10 percentage points.
The electorate is also older than it was a year ago -- only about 9% are under 30, compared to 20% in 2020.
The 2021 electorate is slightly more female than it is male, about 53% to 47%.
The Virginia CNN Exit Poll is a combination of in-person interviews with Election Day voters and telephone and online polls measuring the views of absentee by-mail and early voters. It was conducted by Edison Research on behalf of the National Election Pool. In-person interviews on Election Day were conducted at a random sample of 35 Virginia polling locations among 1,211 Election Day voters. The results also include 2,068 interviews with early and absentee voters conducted by phone, online or by text. Results for the full sample have a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points; it is larger for subgroups.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
