"Lock and load," was one of the top comments on an online forum dedicated to former President Donald Trump on Monday night, soon after it emerged his Florida Mar-a-Lago resort had been searched by the FBI.

Other posts were more explicit, "I'm just going to say it. [Attorney General Merrick] Garland needs to be assassinated. Simple as that." Another user posted, "kill all feds."

CNN's Whitney Wild and Marshall Cohen contributed to this report.

