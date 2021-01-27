Video of Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene confronting Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg before she was elected to Congress went viral Wednesday amid an uproar over newly reported comments she made in 2018 and 2019.

In the video from March 2019, Greene follows Hogg as he walks toward the US Capitol. She can be heard making false and baseless claims as she asks him a series of questions related to gun rights and how he was able to meet with senators. Hogg continues to walk without addressing Greene.

"He's a coward," Greene says at the end of the video as Hogg walks away, claiming his activism was funded by billionaire philanthropist George Soros, who is often the subject of far-right conspiracy theories, and other liberals. "He can't say one word because he can't defend his stance."

Greene -- who has previously called Hogg "#littleHitler" -- said in a written statement to CNN that the video was taken while she was in Washington, "going from office to office in the Senate to oppose the radical gun control agenda that David Hogg was pushing."

"In 11th grade, one of my fellow student took our school hostage with a gun he brought to our 'gun-free' school," Greene said. "I understand that fear firsthand and I will always work to protect our gun rights so that Americans can defend themselves and others against bad people intent to harm or kill them."

CNN has reached out to Hogg for comment. He tweeted Wednesday morning, "It's so frustrating that we have people like @mtgreenee in Congress that would rather spread conspiracies about mass shootings than confront the reality people are dying everyday from gun violence."

"I just want to do the work and help end gun violence" he said.

He added, "People like @mtgreenee would like you to think we do this work because we see it as fun and we are 'paid off' by Soros. That is anything but true. We organize because we have to -- not because we want to. To suggest otherwise is disgusting."

Seventeen people were killed and more than a dozen others injured on February 14, 2018, when a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Hogg survived and has since become a vocal proponent of stricter gun regulation.

The video reemerged one day after CNN's KFile reported that Greene repeatedly indicated support for executing prominent Democratic politicians in 2018 and 2019 before being elected to Congress.

In one post, from January 2019, Greene liked a comment that said "a bullet to the head would be quicker" to remove House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In other posts, Greene liked comments about executing FBI agents who, in her eyes, were part of the "deep state" working against Trump.

In one Facebook post from April 2018, Greene wrote conspiratorially about the Iran deal, one of former President Barack Obama's signature foreign policy achievements. A commenter asked Greene, "Now do we get to hang them ?? Meaning H & O ???," referring to Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Greene replied, "Stage is being set. Players are being put in place. We must be patient. This must be done perfectly or liberal judges would let them off."

After CNN reached out to Greene, her personal Twitter account posted a statement in which she did not deny that she had liked posts and replied to comments but claimed that many people have run her Facebook page.

"Over the years, I've had teams of people manage my pages. Many posts have been liked. Many posts have been shared. Some did not represent my views. Especially the ones that CNN is about to spread across the internet," she wrote. Greene did not specify whether she or a member of her team were behind the posts reviewed by CNN's KFile.

Despite the violent nature of those comments, most House Republicans were silent on Wednesday about what Greene had posted, with few exceptions.

House GOP Whip Steve Scalise said in a statement to CNN, "I've consistently condemned the use of violent rhetoric in politics on both sides, and this is no exception. There is no place for comments like that in our political discourse."

A spokesperson for Rep. Liz Cheney, the No. 3 House Republican, told CNN in a statement, "Rep. Cheney has spoken out in the past about hateful comments from members of both parties and she finds these recent posts repugnant."

CNN's Em Steck, Andrew Kaczynski, Clare Foran, Daniella Diaz, Annie Grayer and Kristin Wilson contributed to this report.