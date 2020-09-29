Vast majority of Senate campaign ads steer clear of linking Biden or Trump to their opponents

To Senate Republicans, Joe Biden isn't much of a bogeyman.

While in several recent election cycles down-ticket candidates have been quick to link their foes to their party's presidential nominee, this time around, that has hardly been the case. The former vice president has not played a starring role in Republican attack ads, while Senate Democrats have mostly avoided mentioning President Donald Trump, particularly in states he carried in 2016 where Democrats are battling to pick up Senate seats.

From Labor Day through Sunday, 95% of broadcast television spots in competitive Senate races were neither anti-Trump nor anti-Biden, according to a CNN review of data provided by Kantar's Campaign Media Analysis Group.

Republicans have cut more television spots tying their Senate Democratic opponents to tried-and-true bugaboos like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, or left-wing leaders like Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, than Biden.

From September 7 through September 27, political groups ran 397 spots in 15 competitive Senate races across the country. They were played 309,000 times and cost an estimated $188 million to air. But even as the Senate campaigns entered the final stage of their races, the groups ran only 21 spots with an anti-Trump or anti-Biden message, according to CMAG, about 5% of the total.

In those 20 September days, right-wing groups did not air anti-Biden ads in 11 of the 15 races, and left-wing groups did not air anti-Trump ads in 10 races.

Republican leaders say it points to an effort to make the focus about the candidates themselves, allowing them to distance themselves from the latest White House controversy and the bitterly fought presidential race.

"I think in a lot of our races, it's going to be decided on the quality of the candidates and their message -- as long as they have the resources to get the message out," said South Dakota Sen. John Thune, the No. 2 Republican in the chamber.

The presidential candidates are at this stage extremely well-known. Political groups have spent or reserved over $1.2 billion to advertise in the contest for the White House, according to CMAG.

But the review also underscores that Senate Republicans view Biden as a bad boogeyman, and that Senate Democratic candidates are still seeking to win over Trump supporters, even though their races are more closely aligned with the top of the ticket than ever before. In 2016, no state split their vote for Senate and President for the first time in US history, the culmination of decades of increasing partisanship and polarization.

Senate Democratic candidates have largely refrained from using Trump in their ads, unless they enjoy the advantage of campaigning in blue states like Colorado and Maine. The Democrats seem well aware that their path to flipping the Senate runs through Trump-won states.

Here are five other takeaways from CNN's review: