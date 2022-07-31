Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough on Sunday pushed back against Senate Republicans blocking passage of the administration-backed PACT Act, warning that if the chamber passes GOP senators' proposed amendment to the legislation aimed at providing care for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits, "we may have to ration care for veterans."

McDonough told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" that a proposed amendment from Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Pat Toomey would put "a year-on-year cap" on what the VA can spend to care for veterans suffering from exposure to burn pits and sunsets the fund after 10 years, telling Tapper, "I can't, in good conscience, do that, because the outcome of that will be rationing of care for vets, which is something I just can't sign on."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.