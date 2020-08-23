As Postmaster General Louis DeJoy prepares to face on Monday his second congressional hearing in just a few days, the US Postal Service warned that some of the measures in the House postal bill passed Saturday "while well meaning, will constrain the ability of the Postal Service to make operational changes that will improve efficiency, reduce costs, and ultimately improve service to the American people."

The bill would forbid the USPS from making changes to its operations — such as dismantling sorting machines or removing collection boxes — until the coronavrius pandemic has ended. USPS has said such measures would help it deal with major losses.

The bill, which passed in a mostly party line vote with 26 Republicans supporting it, is not expected to be taken up in the Senate.

In a Sunday evening statement, the USPS said it "greatly appreciates the efforts of the House of Representatives to assist us" but added it was "concerned" about the impact of the some of the bill's requirements.

"We look forward to continuing to work with Congress on more meaningful reform that will ensure our long-term health, and we remain a vital part of our nation's critical infrastructure," the statement read.

As DeJoy told a Senate panel Friday, the USPS is reassuring the public about its ability to handle an expected major increase in the volume of vote by mail during this year's election.

"We reiterate that the Postal Service is fully capable and committed to delivering the nation's election mail securely and on time, and will do everything necessary to meet this sacred duty," it said in a statement.