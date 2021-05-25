The United States will make "significant contributions" to rebuilding Gaza which will be announced later Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in Jerusalem.

Blinken said the US would "work to ensure that Hamas does not benefit" from the aid.

He was speaking alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday following discussions on the first day of his tour of the region.

Netanyahu urged the US not to return to the Iran nuclear deal known as the JCPOA. He said the deal would allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons, and said Israel reserved the right to defend itself.

This is a developing story.