US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that if North Korea continues "down this road" of provocation following its ballistic missile launch over Japan on Tuesday, "it will only increase the condemnation, increase the isolation and increase the steps that are taken in response to their actions." Blinken made the comments during a press conference in Santiago, Chile, as a part of his week-long trip to South America.

North Korea fired a ballistic missile Tuesday that flew over and past Japan, causing Japan to warn its citizens to take shelter. Blinken condemned the latest missile launch, calling it "dangerous and reckless."

CNN's Yoonjung Seo, Gawon Ba and Brad Lendon contributed to this report.

