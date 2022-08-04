The US Department of Health and Human Services waited more than three weeks after the first confirmed case of monkeypox in the US to order bulk stocks of the monkeypox vaccine that the government owns and stores in Denmark be bottled and sent to the US for distribution -- in part out of concern that once those vaccines were taken out of bulk storage, they would lose years of shelf life.

"We were thoughtful about using the bulk vaccine because once you remove it from bulk, you lose years of shelf life," an HHS spokesperson told CNN.

