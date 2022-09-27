US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield plans to introduce a resolution condemning Russia over the so-called referendums being carried out in four regions of Ukraine and declaring that the UN Security Council does not support the use of force to redraw borders during a security council meeting on Tuesday, a US official told CNN.

The resolution -- which will be introduced by the US and Albania jointly -- is expected to be largely symbolic as Russia will almost certainly veto it.

