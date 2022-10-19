The United States has "abundant evidence" that Russia is using Iranian drones to strike Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Wednesday.

"The United States began warning in July that Iran was planning to transfer UAVs to Russia for use in Russia's brutal war against Ukraine, and we now have abundant evidence that these UAVs are being used to strike Ukrainian civilians and critical civilian infrastructure," Price said in a statement.

CNN's Niamh Kennedy, Negar Mahmoodi, Ivana Kottasová and Andrew Raine contributed to this report.

