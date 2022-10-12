The Iran nuclear deal is "not our focus right now," US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Wednesday, noting the administration was instead focusing on supporting the protesters in Iran as efforts to restore the nuclear deal have hit yet another impasse.

"The Iranians have made very clear that this is not a deal that they have been prepared to make, a deal certainly does not appear imminent," Price said at a department briefing.

