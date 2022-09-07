A former soldier who prosecutors say claimed he enlisted to become better at killing Black people was kicked out of the Army following an FBI investigation that uncovered ties to White supremacist organizations and Nazi ideology.

Killian M. Ryan was arrested August 26 and charged with one count of knowingly making a false statement on his application for a secret security clearance, according to court records. On the same day, he was discharged from the Army for "serious misconduct," said Lt. Col. Terence Kelley, an Army spokesman.

