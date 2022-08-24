Several rockets were fired at coalition bases in Syria on Wednesday, injuring one US service member, a US official told CNN, in an apparent response to US airstrikes against Iranian-backed groups in the region.

The rockets struck two bases in northeast Syria that house US troops. One service member at one of the sites was treated for a minor injury, the official said. At least two more were being evaluated for minor injuries.

CNN's Paul LeBlanc, Hamdi Alkhshali, Natasha Bertrand, Devan Cole, Ellie Kaufman and Michael Callahan,

