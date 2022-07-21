After more than 35 years in the US Marine Corps., Lt. Gen. Michael Langley is set to be the first Black general to achieve one of the branch's highest rankings.

The Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday held a confirmation hearing for Langley, who's nominated to be the Commander of US Africa Command, which oversees the nation's military presence in Africa. If the Senate confirms him, he will be the Marines' first Black four-star general. In the Marines' 246-year history, 73 White men have reached the four-star ranking.

CNN's Ellie Kaufman contributed to this report.

