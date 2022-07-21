After more than 35 years in the US Marine Corps., Lt. Gen. Michael Langley is set to be the first Black general to achieve one of the branch's highest rankings.
The Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday held a confirmation hearing for Langley, who's nominated to be the Commander of US Africa Command, which oversees the nation's military presence in Africa. If the Senate confirms him, he will be the Marines' first Black four-star general. In the Marines' 246-year history, 73 White men have reached the four-star ranking.
"It is a great honor to be the President's nominee to lead US AFRICOM," Langley said at Thursday's confirmation hearing. "I'm grateful to the trust and confidence extended by him."
Born in Shreveport, Louisiana, Langley graduated fro nnm the University of Texas at Arlington and has been in service with the Marine Corps since 1985. The son of a US Air force veteran who served for 25 years, Langley has commanded at every level and served in multiple continents, being deployed to countries like Japan and Afghanistan over the course of his career.
Langley has multiple advanced degrees, including a Masters in National Security Strategic Studies from the US Naval War College as well as a Masters in Strategic Studies from the US Army War College.
A 2020 CNN review of data provided by the Pentagon and Department of Veterans Affairs revealed the stark reality that Black service members are less likely to become officers and, as a result, are more likely to be seriously injured during service relative to their White colleagues.
In his opening statements, Langley spoke to the challenging international security environment and the systemic effects of current global tensions in Africa as well as challenges specifically facing the continent. He said he hopes the command continues to address issues of strategic competition and extremism in Africa while integrating diplomatic efforts.
"I am enthusiastic to engage across the whole government to faithfully execute the policies and orders of the President and the Secretary of Defense," Langley said in the conclusion of his opening statements during the hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.