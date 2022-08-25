The Republican nominee for US Senate in Washington both touted her "pro-life" anti-abortion view and asserted her opposition to a federal abortion ban in a new ad on Thursday, as Republican congressional candidates in tough races across the country attempt to defuse an issue that could cost them.

The new direct-to-camera ad from Tiffany Smiley counters warnings from Washington Democratic Sen. Patty Murray's campaign head-on after Murray's camp had warned that Smiley would support Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell and ban abortion nationwide if elected.

