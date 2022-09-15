The Biden administration is unlikely to significantly change its approach to helping Ukraine fight Russia, sources tell CNN, and is rebuffing some Ukrainian weapons requests for now -- even as Ukrainian forces have made sweeping gains and recaptured thousands of miles of territory from Russia in recent days.

US officials broadly view Ukraine's recent momentum as evidence that the types of weapons and intelligence that the West has been providing to Ukraine in recent months has been effective. And some caution that it's too early to call Ukraine's rapid progress in recent days a turning point in the war, warning that Russia is far from a spent force militarily.

