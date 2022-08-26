US Secret Service investigators have seized $286 million in illegally obtained coronavirus pandemic relief funds, the agency announced Friday.

An investigation run by the service's Orlando, Florida, field office determined conspirators fraudulently submitted small business pandemic relief loan applications "using fabricated or stolen employment and personal information," the agency said. The US Secret Service said criminals used a third-party payment system and over 15,000 accounts to conceal and move illegal funds.

CNN's Chandelis Duster contributed to this report.

