Personal cell phone numbers of US Secret Service agents have been provided to oversight bodies looking into the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi would not confirm which oversight entities, but stressed USSS is in full cooperation as multiple inquiries are ongoing.

