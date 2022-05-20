According to a source familiar with the matter, a group of Secret Service employees went out to dinner in Seoul this week. After dinner, a small group broke off and visited multiple bars. When the two employees -- one special agent and one physical security specialist -- returned from the night out, one of the employees got into an altercation with a cab driver and two Korean nationals, resulting in a police response.
Both employees were armed but were not part of the President's advance team -- the presidential detail that travels ahead of the president. The employees involved in the incident were responsible for physical security preparations and logistical planning, the source said.
Both employees have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, according to Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.
"The Secret Service is aware of an off-duty incident involving two employees which may constitute potential policy violations. The individuals will be immediately returned back to their post of duty and placed on administrative leave," Guglielmi said. "There was no impact to the upcoming trip. We have very strict protocols and policies for all employees and we hold ourselves to the highest professional standards. Given this is an active administrative personnel matter, we are not in a position to comment further."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.