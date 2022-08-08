US sanctions cryptocurrency service allegedly used by North Korea for money laundering

On August 8, the US Treasury sanctioned Tornado Cash, a virtual currency mixer, for its use by cybercriminals, including those under US sanctions.

 AFP via Getty Images

The US Treasury on Monday sanctioned Tornado Cash, a virtual currency mixer, for its use by cybercriminals, including those under US sanctions.

According to a senior Treasury official, Tornado Cash has reportedly laundered more than $7 billion in virtual currency since its launch in 2019, including $455 million from the Lazarus Group, a North Korean state-sponsored hacking group. It was also used as recently as last week to launder money from a "heist" of Nomad, a US cryptocurrency firm, the official said.

