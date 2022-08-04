The US has postponed a long planned missile test over concerns about China's angry response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan earlier this week, a US official tells CNN.

The decision to postpone the test flight of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile comes as China launched military exercises in response to Pelosi's visit.

