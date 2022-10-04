The US Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier left on its first deployment Tuesday from Norfolk, Virginia, designed to put the ship through its paces and exercise with allies in North America and Europe.

The USS Gerald Ford is the first new aircraft carrier designed in "over 40 years," according to the US Navy. The carrier's construction formally began in November 2009 and it was commissioned in 2017 by former President Donald Trump, according to a US Navy release.

