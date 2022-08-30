The US Navy prevented an Iranian ship from capturing an American maritime drone in the Arabian gulf overnight Monday into Tuesday local time in what a senior US commander called a "flagrant" and "unwarranted" incident.

While US forces in the region were transiting international waters around 11 p.m. Monday, they saw an Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy support ship, Shahid Baziar, towing a US-operated maritime drone, also known as a Saildrone Explorer unmanned surface vessel, US Naval Forces Central Command said in a news release.

