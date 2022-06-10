wire US military service member in Germany is military's first case of monkeypox By Barbara Starr, CNN Pentagon Correspondent Jun 10, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save An active-duty member of the US military based in Stuttgart, Germany has been identified as having the military's first case of monkeypox, a US European Command spokesperson told CNN in a statement.This story is breaking and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Government Hawley responds to alleged threat made against Supreme Court justice Local News Hawkfest brings blues, jazz to Downtown St. Joseph Street Smarts Get ready for a weekend of jazz Local News Public employees, first responders feel the strain of inflation More Local News → 1:12 Morning Showers Today 3 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange National Videos National Video Man found dead, shot in head in South Chicago alley, police say National Video Uvalde schools police chief defends delay in confronting gunman Tn Exchange Hear how George Conway reacts to Liz Cheney's message to the GOP
