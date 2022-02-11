The US is planning to pull its impartial observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe mission in Ukraine as the security environment deteriorates, two sources familiar with the discussions said.
The Biden administration is also discussing the possibility of further reducing the number of staff at the US Embassy in Kyiv and pulling other US government employees out of Ukraine amid new US intelligence suggesting that Russia could move to attack Ukraine prior to the end of the Beijing Olympics next week.
The reporting came just before President Joe Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, was set to appear at a White House news briefing where he was expected to discuss the latest on the situation in Ukraine. The US has estimated that Russia has more than 100,000 troops near the Ukraine border, with thousands added just this week, according to an administration official
"We're continuing to draw down our embassy," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a press conference on Friday. "We will continue that process. And we've also been very clear that any American citizens who remain in Ukraine should leave now."
OSCE observers' "main tasks are to observe and report in an impartial and objective way on the situation in Ukraine; and to facilitate dialogue among all parties to the crisis," according to their website. They also have been responsible for tracking ceasefire violations in eastern Ukraine.
The US last month ordered the departure of diplomats' family members from the US Embassy in Kyiv and allowed non-essential personnel to leave on a voluntary basis.
CNN has reached out to OSCE and State Department for comment.
Biden on Thursday urged Americans in Ukraine to leave the country immediately, warning that "things could go crazy quickly" in the region.
"American citizens should leave now," Biden said in an interview that was taped Thursday with NBC News' Lester Holt.
The President spoke with the leaders from Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania, NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council in a call that lasted more than an hour Friday morning.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
