US-led coalition forces repel drone attack near base in Syria

On August 15, US-led coalition forces repelled multiple drones near the US-led coalition At-Tanf base in Syria, pictured here in October of 2018.

 Lolita Baldor/AP

US-led coalition forces repelled multiple drones near the US-led coalition At-Tanf base in Syria Monday, according to a press release from the coalition.

US-led coalition forces repelled all but one of the drones that attacked in the vicinity of At-Tanf base. One drone detonated within a compound used by Maghaweir al-Thowra partner forces resulting in "zero casualties or reported damage," stated the release from Combined Joint Task Force -- Operation Inherent Resolve, the global coalition to defeat what remains of the ISIS caliphate in Iraq and Syria.

