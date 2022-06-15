wire US-led coalition fighting ISIS says it's detained a senior ISIS leader in Syria By Michael Callahan, CNN Jun 15, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The US-led combined joint task force fighting ISIS has detained a senior ISIS leader in Syria, the coalition said in a statement Wednesday."The detained individual was assessed to be an experienced bomb maker and facilitator who became one of the group's top leaders in Syria," the statement said.The mission, according to the coalition, was "meticulously planned to minimize the risk of collateral damage, particularly any potential harm to civilians.""There were no civilians harmed during the operation nor any damage to Coalition aircraft or assets," the coalition claimed in the statement.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Public Safety Extreme heat can cause damage to vehicles Education Person arrested in 'resolved' Kansas City-area threat of mass shooting Public Safety Following speed limits important in highway driving Public Safety First responders at elevated risk of suicide More Local News → 1:21 Isolated Afternoon Thunderstorms 17 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange National Videos 0:48 Tn Exchange Tara Zrinski concedes in 14th District race National Video SEVEN 1:33 National Video
