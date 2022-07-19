The Biden administration is putting $100 million into a new program to provide Ukrainian farmers with vital supplies in order to maintain future harvests and alleviate the global food security crisis that has been exasperated by Russia's war on the country.

Some Ukrainian farms have turned into battlefields, and farmers who have maintained their harvests have been unable to get machinery and other key supplies including fertilizer, seeds and storage bins that would typically arrive through Black Sea ports due to Russia's ongoing blockade of Ukrainian ports. Ukraine -- the world's fourth-largest exporter of corn and the fifth-largest exporter of wheat -- has also been largely unable to export their agricultural products due to Russia's invasion.

