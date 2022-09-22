The United States on Thursday announced sanctions on Iran's morality police following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in their custody last week.

In a statement, the US Treasury Department said it was sanctioning the morality police "for abuse and violence against Iranian women and the violation of the rights of peaceful Iranian protestors."

