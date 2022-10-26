The United States on Wednesday imposed a slew of new sanctions against Iranian officials involved in the ongoing crackdown on nationwide protests in Iran -- the latest US response to Tehran's efforts to quash outrage after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

"It has been 40 days since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of Iran's so-called 'Morality Police,' and we join her family and the Iranian people for a day of mourning and reflection," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

