The US is imposing new sanctions following a spate of North Korean ballistic missile tests, the US Treasury and State Department announced on Friday.

The sanctions target two people and three entities "connected to the delivery of refined petroleum to the DPRK, an action which directly supports the development of DPRK weapons programs and its military," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement Friday.

