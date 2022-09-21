A humanitarian program aimed at helping Central American children reunite with family members in the United States has gotten off to a slow start under the Biden administration despite an attempt to revive the program from its Trump-era cancellation, according to a new report from the International Refugee Assistance Project.

Bottlenecks, long wait times and lack of attorney support that have plagued the program since the start have yet to be resolved, the report found.

