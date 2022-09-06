Ransomware attacks on schools in the US may increase as children return to school and cybercriminals see more extortion opportunities, federal officials warned on Tuesday as the Los Angeles Unified School District grappled with a significant ransomware attack.

A ransomware gang known as Vice Society, which emerged last year, has been "disproportionately targeting the education sector with ransomware attacks," said the public advisory from the FBI, US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and the MS-ISAC, a cyberthreat-sharing body.

