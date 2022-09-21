The Biden administration announced Wednesday that starting early next year, the US Embassy in Havana, Cuba, will resume full immigrant visa processing for the first time since 2017, as border officials contend with an increasing number of Cubans at the US southern border.

The move is part of a concerted effort to expand legal pathways to the United States, which was laid out in the Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection during the Summit of the Americas in June.

