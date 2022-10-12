The Biden administration dispatched a high-level delegation to Port-au-Prince Wednesday following the Haitian prime minister's and UN secretary-general's requests for assistance to address the nation's humanitarian and security crises.

A US senior administration official said that the US officials, led by Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols, would discuss the request put forward by Prime Minister Ariel Henry last week for international support as the nation grapples with a cholera outbreak, shortages of food and fuel, widespread protests, and unchecked gang violence.

