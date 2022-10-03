With concerns growing that Vladimir Putin will escalate Russia's war in Ukraine, the US is considering how to respond to a range of potential scenarios, including fears that Russians could use tactical nuclear weapons, according to three sources briefed on the latest intelligence.

The US has since the start of the conflict been developing contingency plans to respond, including to the possibility that Russia's President could escalate via a step just short of a nuclear attack on Ukraine, through what one source described as a "nuclear display," such as a potential military strike on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, or the detonation of a nuclear device at high-altitude or away from populated areas.

