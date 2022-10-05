The US is considering offering to use its most advanced underwater sound reading capabilities to analyze audio recordings from around the time of the Nord Stream gas pipelines' apparent sabotage, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The US Navy's processing of the sonar signatures -- the term for the unique underwater sounds -- provided by Sweden and Denmark could boost the investigations by providing a more detailed picture of what was in the area at the time of the pipeline explosions and what caused them, sources said. While many countries have the capability to process underwater sounds, the US has the most advanced system, sources said.

