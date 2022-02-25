US intelligence officials are concerned that Kyiv could fall under Russian control within days, according to two sources familiar with the latest intelligence.
The sources said that the initial US assessment from before the invasion -- which anticipated that the Ukrainian capital would be overrun within one to four days of a Russian attack -- remains the current expectation.
Russian forces have moved to within 20 miles of Kyiv, senior administration officials told lawmakers on Capitol Hill Thursday night.
Officials believe Russia has been facing stiffer resistance from Ukrainian forces than it anticipated, according to the sources. But the officials in that briefing to Capitol Hill declined to say whether they believed Kyiv would fall.
CNN previously reported that a senior US defense official said Thursday that Russia was "making a move on Kyiv."
This story is breaking and will be updated.
