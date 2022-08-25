The US carried out additional airstrikes targeting enemy positions and rocket launchers near Deir ez-Zor in northeast Syria following a rocket attack on coalition bases in the region that injured three US troops on Wednesday, according to a US official.

A number of enemy fighters were killed in the strikes, which was launched from an AC-130 gunship, the official said.

