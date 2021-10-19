US Capitol Police officer pleads not guilty to obstruction of justice charges in connection with January 6

US Capitol Police officer Michael A. Riley pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning to two counts of obstruction of justice in connection to the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.
Riley was arrested on Friday, becoming the first police officer on duty on Capitol Hill on January 6 charged with allegedly attempting to help a rioter.
According to the indictment, Riley told a contact online to remove Facebook selfies and videos about being in the Capitol building that day.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
