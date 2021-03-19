US Capitol outer perimeter fencing to be removed this weekend

The outer fencing erected around the Capitol shortly after rioters stormed the building on January 6 will be removed this weekend, earlier than expected, according to the acting House sergeant-at-arms.

In a memo to members of Congress and congressional staff Friday, acting Sergeant-at-Arms Timothy Blodgett said the US Capitol Police in conjunction with the architect of the Capitol "will remove the outer perimeter fencing around the Capitol complex sooner than initially anticipated."

The outer perimeter fencing will be taken down this weekend, allowing for traffic on Independence Avenue and Constitution Avenue by Monday. The memo says the decision was reached because "there does not exist a known, credible threat against Congress or the Capitol Complex that warrants the temporary security fencing."

The fencing went up soon after insurrectionists stormed the building -- leaving several people dead, including a Capitol Hill Police officer -- and has remained in place since.

