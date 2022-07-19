The US Army is now projecting that for the next two years it will massively fail to recruit as many troops as it hoped, falling short by nearly 40,000 new recruits, according to the latest estimates and testimony from the Army's second highest leader.

"We've got unprecedented challenges with both a post-Covid-19 environment and labor market, but also private competition with private companies that have changed their incentives over time," General Joseph Martin, vice chief of staff of the Army, told the House Armed Services readiness subcommittee on Tuesday.

