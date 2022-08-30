The Army grounded its entire fleet of Chinook helicopters after a "small number" of engines fires were discovered, according to an Army spokeswoman.

The Army identified the cause of the engine fires as a fuel leak among an "isolated number" of Boeing H-47 Chinook helicopters, Army spokeswoman Cynthia Smith said, adding that the service is taking steps to fix the issue. No injuries or deaths occurred as a result of the fuel leaks or engine fires, Smith said.

