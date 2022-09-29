A wife and husband from Maryland have been charged with conspiring to provide the Russian government with personal medical records from the US government and military, according to a newly unsealed federal indictment.

Anna Gabrielian, an anesthesiologist practicing in Baltimore, along with her husband, Jamie Lee Henry, a major and doctor in the US Army, allegedly provided "individually identifiable health information," which is protected under federal law, to an FBI undercover agent posing as a Russian government employee.

