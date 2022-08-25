The US and Israeli governments have shared key details of unrelated cyberattacks on their infrastructure -- one from suspected pro-Russia hackers and the other from possible Iranian hackers -- as part of heightened efforts in recent months to bolster cyber defense between the two allies, a senior US Treasury official told CNN.

The exchange of the intelligence, enabled by a finalized agreement the Treasury Department will announce Thursday, underscores the value both governments place in tapping data gathered by their private sectors to guard against an array of hacking threats from governments and cybercriminals alike.

