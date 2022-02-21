US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Russian President Vladimir Putin's recognition of pro-Moscow regions in Ukraine as independent was an "attempt to create a pretext for a further invasion of Ukraine" and that his claim that the Russian forces he has ordered to enter those regions are "peacekeepers" is simply "nonsense."
"We know what they really are," Thomas-Greenfield said of those forces in remarks at a last-minute UN Security Council meeting Monday night.
The UN Security Council held an emergency meeting following Putin's decrees earlier Monday that recognized two pro-Moscow territories in Ukraine as independent, ordering troops to the Donbas region.
Thomas-Greenfield said Putin's actions on Monday has "put before the world a choice."
"We must meet the moment and we must not look away. History tells us that looking the other way in the face of such hostility will be a far more costly path," she said. "President Putin is testing our international system. He's testing our resolve and seeing just how far he can push us all."
This story is breaking and will be updated.
