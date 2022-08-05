A US Air Force technical sergeant has been charged in connection with an attack in April at a US military base in northern Syria that injured four US service members, according to an Air Force statement.

Sgt. David D. Dezwaan Jr., an explosive ordnance disposal expert assigned to the 75th Air Base Wing, Hill Air Force Base, has been charged by the Air Force, under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, with aggravated assault; dereliction of duty; destroying military property; reckless endangerment; accessing a government computer with an unauthorized purpose and obtaining classified information.

