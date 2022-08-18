A document unsealed Thursday, which offered specifics about the crimes the Justice Department is investigating, including "willful retention of national defense information," sharpens the focus on former President Donald Trump as a possible subject of the criminal probe, several legal experts told CNN.

US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart on Thursday released several procedural court documents related to the FBI's search of Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. The newly unsealed document was part of the application for the warrant and was among several largely procedural documents the judge unsealed Thursday.

